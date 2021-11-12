CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will try to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 1.2 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 7.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Titans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.
  • The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Titans score 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints allow (19.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.
  • The Titans collect only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (347.0).
  • When Tennessee piles up over 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Saints score just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
  • The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).
  • In games that New Orleans picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 53.0 points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In four road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

