Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will try to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.2 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 7.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Titans score 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints allow (19.4).

Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.4 points.

The Titans collect only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (347.0).

When Tennessee piles up over 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Saints score just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.

The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).

In games that New Orleans picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in four home games, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 53.0 points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, on the road.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

