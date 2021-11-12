Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Cowboys score just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

When Dallas puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per outing.

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 360.5 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Falcons put up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Cowboys allow.

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons collect 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).

Atlanta is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 371.5 yards.

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, Dallas has gone over the total in three of four games at home.

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.

The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

