Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This year, the Cowboys score just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per outing.
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 360.5 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Falcons put up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Cowboys allow.
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
  • The Falcons collect 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).
  • Atlanta is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 371.5 yards.
  • This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, Dallas has gone over the total in three of four games at home.
  • The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.
  • The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

