New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The New England Patriots (5-4) will look to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.

The 40.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Patriots put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).

When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per contest (309.7).

In games that New England churns out more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-4-0 this season.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Browns rack up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots surrender (18.9).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Browns average 380.1 yards per game, 39.8 more yards than the 340.3 the Patriots give up.

In games that Cleveland totals more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.

At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five home games this year, New England has hit the over twice.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.

In three of four road games this year, Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns away games average 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

