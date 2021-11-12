CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The New England Patriots (5-4) will look to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
  • The 40.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Patriots put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).
  • When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per contest (309.7).
  • In games that New England churns out more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
Browns stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-4-0 this season.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Cleveland's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This season the Browns rack up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots surrender (18.9).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
  • The Browns average 380.1 yards per game, 39.8 more yards than the 340.3 the Patriots give up.
  • In games that Cleveland totals more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five home games this year, New England has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.
  • In three of four road games this year, Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns away games average 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

