Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

It'll be the Green Bay Packers (7-2) versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.9 points greater than the 41.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Packers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

  • Green Bay is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Packers put up just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks allow per outing.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Seahawks score 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Packers allow.
  • When Seattle records more than 20.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers give up (321.2).
  • When Seattle churns out over 321.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS.
  • Green Bay has hit the over once in three home games this season.
  • This season, Packers home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in four away games this season.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.

