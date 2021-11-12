Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South opponents.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Jacksonville's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points under the 49.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Colts put up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.1 points.

The Colts average just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars allow per outing (375.4).

In games that Indianapolis picks up over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 3-5-0 this year.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts allow (23.7).

The Jaguars average 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow (367.2).

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 367.2 yards.

The Jaguars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

In three of five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

