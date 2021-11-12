CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South opponents.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Jacksonville's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.3 points under the 49.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

  • Indianapolis is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Colts put up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).
  • Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts average just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars allow per outing (375.4).
  • In games that Indianapolis picks up over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 3-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts allow (23.7).
  • The Jaguars average 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow (367.2).
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 367.2 yards.
  • The Jaguars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
  • Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

