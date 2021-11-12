Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 53.5 total in this game is 3.6 points above the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Chargers score 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers collect 384.9 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 383.6 the Vikings allow per contest.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 383.6 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers surrender (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers allow (358.6).

In games that Minnesota churns out over 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, in four home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, away from home.

In four away games this year, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

