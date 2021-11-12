CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.
  • Carolina's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.0 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per contest (293.1).
  • When Arizona churns out over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Panthers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
  • Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.
  • The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).
  • In games that Carolina churns out over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this year.
  • Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

