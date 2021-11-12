Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.0 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals rack up 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per contest (293.1).

When Arizona churns out over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Panthers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).

Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.

The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).

In games that Carolina churns out over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

Carolina has gone over the total once in four road games this year.

Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.