Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) have an AFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.

In 50% of Las Vegas' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 52.

Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points above the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 52.

The 52 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Chiefs rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (340.6).

When Kansas City amasses over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Raiders average just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs surrender (25.2).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow per contest (381.4).

When Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this season.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In three of four games at home this season, Las Vegas has hit the over.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in four road games this year.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (52).

