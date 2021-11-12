CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) have an AFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.
  • In 50% of Las Vegas' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 52.
  • Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.2 points above the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under of 52.
  • The 52 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Chiefs rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (340.6).
  • When Kansas City amasses over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Raiders average just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs surrender (25.2).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow per contest (381.4).
  • When Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this season.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In three of four games at home this season, Las Vegas has hit the over.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Kansas City has hit the over twice in four road games this year.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.

