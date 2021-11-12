Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles allow per contest (24.2).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9), than the Eagles give up per matchup (354.1).

When Denver picks up over 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 4-5-0 this year.

The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos allow (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (321.8).

In games that Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of five away games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.