Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.3 points greater than the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles allow per contest (24.2).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
  • The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9), than the Eagles give up per matchup (354.1).
  • When Denver picks up over 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).
Eagles stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 4-5-0 this year.
  • The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles average 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos allow (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (321.8).
  • In games that Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three of five away games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

