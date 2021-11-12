CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 15, 2021.

NFC West rivals will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of nine games this season.
  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 3.1 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.7, 1.7 points more than Monday's total of 49.
  • In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per contest (338.1).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The 49ers put up just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams give up (21.8).
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.
  • When San Francisco totals over 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of four games at home this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 47.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-0 overall, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In four road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.

NFL
