The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. Both the US and China are in attendance and have unveiled a new emissions deal. This will likely be the most significant deal to come out of COP26, as the United States and China are the two largest emitters of carbon dioxide. According to Reuters, this deal is set to reduce harmful methane emissions, thereby protecting forests, and will also phase out reliance on coal.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO