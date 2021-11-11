CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Entertain for Less This Holiday Season

marysvilleonline.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The holiday season brings an abundance of feelings that may include joy,...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
SHOPPING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining

Looking for fresh local ideas for holiday gift-giving and festive entertaining? From wreaths and trees to all your local gift needs, the 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide has you covered! View the virtual guide now on the Get our Guides page at SMADC.com for over a hundred regional listings of farms, as well as […] The post 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

6 Tips to Spend Less on Holiday Gifts

You can buy gifts without breaking your budget. These tips will help you spend less as you begin to shop. Shopping for holiday gifts can be expensive and stressful. Heartfelt DIY projects and setting a budget are just some of the tips that can help you spend less as you shop for holiday gifts.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statepoint
restorationnewsmedia.com

Christmas creep makes the holiday less special

Last week was Halloween. I know it was Halloween because there were a bunch of children of varying a... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HALLOWEEN
Eyewitness News

Easy Holiday Foods to Help you Stress Less

Holiday entertaining can ake a toll on your energy and your budget, but it doesn't have to! Entertaining expert Carolina Tarzona is sharing tips so you can spend more time celebrating and less time stressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
marysvilleonline.net

5 Tips to Prevent Common Holiday Foot Problems

(StatePoint) The holiday season is one of the most joyful times of year, but it can also lead to aching feet. One source of seasonal foot pain is gout, a type of arthritis exacerbated by consuming too much of certain holiday foods and beverages. As you celebrate, prevent gout flare-ups...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Messenger

Charcuterie boards perfect for entertaining hungry holiday guests

With their wide array of textures, colors and flavors, charcuterie boards are a beautiful addition to any holiday gathering and are sure to please just about any guest. Charcuterie, a French term for the preparation of meat products (and also what the French call the stores that sell these foods), consist of the following:
RECIPES
Green Valley News and Sun

HAPPY RETURN OF HOLIDAY CONCERTS: Community Chorus ready to entertain

Eager to sing together and entertain again — and especially for the festive season — the 50-member Green Valley Community Chorus welcomed several new members and has been rehearsing for “LIVE! IN CONCERT!" on Dec. 6 and 7. And joining the program is the Walden Grove High School Choir. Leading...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
marysvilleonline.net

Is It Time for a New Dishwasher? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

(StatePoint) There’s no reason to be working harder in the kitchen than you need to be, especially when it comes to clean-up. “When considering a new dishwasher, it’s important to understand that many dishwashers are created equal, but are not priced equal. Most major brands offer similar features at varying prices. Sharp dishwashers are designed to offer high-end features at an excellent value,” says Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.
LIFESTYLE
franklintwpnj.org

Stress Less This Holiday Season With These 10 Shopping Tips: November 2021 MS-ISAC Newsletter

From the desk of Carlos Kizzee, VP of Stakeholder Engagement. It is that time of year again, festivities, family gatherings and holiday shopping! Many consumers will avoid brick and mortar stores and choose to shop online instead. As such, it is important to remain vigilant and be aware of the cyber risks while online shopping. While legitimate businesses are after your money, so are cybercriminals. When it comes to holiday shopping, you should be wary of online criminals. The following 10 cybersecurity tips will make your online shopping experience less risky, not to mention keep you in the spirit of the season and safer from those on the “naughty list”.
FRANKLIN, NJ
marysvilleonline.net

Why Sharpening Your Knives Can Make You a More Proficient Cook

(StatePoint) If you’ve ever desired to become a better home chef, you’ve probably spent time reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows or even taking a culinary skills course. The truth is that when it comes to improving your cooking and becoming more efficient in the kitchen, you may be overlooking a much simpler step: sharpening your knives.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz History Center Offering Free Admission For Kids Through Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center is offering free admission to kids this holiday season. From now through the end of December, kids under age 17 will be able to get into the History Center free of charge. That includes admission to the museum’s new holiday exhibit, “A Very Merry Pittsburgh.” The exhibit explores holiday traditions throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
extratv

Get Gifts for the Whole Family with Joyus Boutique

The savings continue with this week’s Joyus Boutique deals!. First up, we have this very cool Lego-compatible robotic art kit. It’s a fun STEM activity for kids ages 5-8 that teaches technology and creativity. Here’s one perfect for dad. This ​​5-star-rated, deep-tissue percussion massage gun has 10 intensity levels and 6 attachments to deliver powerful yet quiet relief to sore muscles. Give Mom a spa treatment at home with this incredibly relaxing infrared sauna blanket. It’s designed to promote circulation, accelerate metabolism, and burn fat.
RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel 34

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy