BEMIDJI -- Allyson Smith held it high. Then she passed it to Megan Dahl, who did the same. Emma Mortensen took her turn next, all to the mighty roar of teammates around them. Bemidji State women’s soccer players freely shared their NSIC regular season championship trophy with each other on Friday, but no one outside the program was about to get their hands on it. This thing belonged to the Beavers.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO