Averitt Express has been nationally recognized for the fourth time as a Military Friendly Company. Viqtory, a veteran-owned business, conducts the national Military Friendly® Company survey every year to highlight companies that support veterans, other members of the military community and their families in transitioning from military to the civilian world. This year, Averitt was not only recognized as a Military Friendly Company, but was also recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly Employer and a Military Friendly Brand. The company was also awarded bronze distinction as a Military Friendly Employer for having exceptional military programs.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO