China

The Associated Press

China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets

BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi had given few signs during his steady rise through the ranks of the party that he would develop into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Those illusions have been all but swept away, however, ahead of the century-old party’s opening of its 20th congress Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world. “Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, a Chinese politics expert at at American University in Washington, D.C.
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Daily Mail

Nato officials slam Emmanuel Macron for shattering West's united front against Putin: French leader 'reveals his hand' and says Paris WON'T use nuclear weapons even if Moscow does in Ukraine

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has rebuked Emmanuel Macron after the French president ruled out launching a nuclear strike on Russia. The UK's secretary of state for defence said Mr Macron had revealed his hand by confirming that if Vladimir Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine then France would not repay it in kind.
Salon

Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded

Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces

Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout

IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
The Drive

Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report

Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
