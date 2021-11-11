Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
When Chinese protesters came up against Xi's security machine
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule.
‘We all saw it’: anti-Xi Jinping protest electrifies Chinese internet
Scramble to censor posts about Sitong bridge incident in Beijing where defiant banners were hung and a fire lit in lead-up to Communist party congress
China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets
BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi had given few signs during his steady rise through the ranks of the party that he would develop into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Those illusions have been all but swept away, however, ahead of the century-old party’s opening of its 20th congress Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world. “Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, a Chinese politics expert at at American University in Washington, D.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
americanmilitarynews.com
War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nato officials slam Emmanuel Macron for shattering West's united front against Putin: French leader 'reveals his hand' and says Paris WON'T use nuclear weapons even if Moscow does in Ukraine
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has rebuked Emmanuel Macron after the French president ruled out launching a nuclear strike on Russia. The UK's secretary of state for defence said Mr Macron had revealed his hand by confirming that if Vladimir Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine then France would not repay it in kind.
Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded
Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine may be achieved through talks
LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine are unchanged, but that they may be achieved through negotiations.
Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces
Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
buckinghamshirelive.com
IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout
IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report
Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab
Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine's military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0