Politics are polarizing — and they're impacting where people want to live: study

There’s a kind of conversational phenomenon I find myself encountering a lot lately. Maybe you’re feeling it, too. I call it the veer. It works like this: You’re having an exchange with your neighbor, or with a friend, or maybe a colleague from work. You’re talking about this and that — your homes, families, jobs, the Raiders, the weather — and all of a sudden, the conversation changes. Maybe not all of a sudden, maybe over the course of a few moments, a few comments. But when it happens, it’s unmistakable. Suddenly there’s a political energy in the conversation. Maybe it’s somebody talking about stimulus. Maybe someone makes a comment about knucklehead anti-vaxxers. Whatever it is, the conversation has veered from the innocuous to the political. It’s happening more and more.

