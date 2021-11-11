Ryan Reynolds Shows Up Instead of Will Ferrell | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Regular funny guy and superhero star Ryan Reynolds, 45, is Hollywood gold. He has found a way to become the resident action-comedy star for the masses, with an appeal that leaves us starstruck. The “Red Notice” actor is handsome, he’s dashing — but there’s something genuinely relatable about the A-lister that keeps fans coming back for more. With his charming social media posts and adorable relationship with wife, Blake Lively, 34, we all start to wonder how we can be more like him, or at least hang out with him. (Please invite me to dinner sometime! I’ll even bring pie.)

