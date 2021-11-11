CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ryan Reynolds Shows Up Instead of Will Ferrell | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds shows up to save the day when Will Ferrell bails on his interview and talks about his marriage to Blake Lively and the plot of Ferrell’s show The Shrink Next Door. The...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Ryan Reynolds opens up about taking a break from moviemaking

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recently revealed why he decided to take a little sabbatical from moviemaking after wrapping up his upcoming Apple TV movie 'Spirited'. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to take a break from movies in order to spend some...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

You Have to Stop with Ryan Reynolds | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy list things people should stop doing, like checking TikTok "real quick" before bed and daylight saving time. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Adrien Brody Wows Jimmy with a Kids’ Magic Trick | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adrien Brody shows off a magic trick for Jimmy, reflects on working with Wes Anderson and discusses his newest film with the director, The French Dispatch. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Will Ferrell
Finger Lakes Times

A promise is a promise with Ed Sheeran #shorts | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON ON SOCIAL. Follow Jimmy: http://Twitter.com/JimmyFallon. Like Jimmy: https://Facebook.com/JimmyFallon. Follow...
MUSIC
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Pull The Ol’ Switcheroo On Jimmys Fallon And Kimmel

You’ve no doubt seen Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film Strangers on a Train, wherein two men exchange murder plots. Well, in a page right out of Hitchcock, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell decided on Wednesday to pull their own criss-cross on late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Ferrell showed up in Reynolds’ stead on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while Reynolds took Ferrell’s slot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hilarity ensued, as the hosts played along and asked the questions intended for their proper guests to their replacements.  . Ferrell was championing Reynolds’ new Netflix action flick Red Notice, also starring Dwayne Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Bad Bunny Had Fun Making His Acting Debut in Narcos: Mexico | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bad Bunny talks about making his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show.
MEXICO, NY
Finger Lakes Times

Martha Stewart Made Bank on Her Naughty Nurse NFT | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Martha Stewart talks about the time she schooled Jimmy on pickling, selling NFTs on her online store and why she despises mugs. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrell
TVLine

Late-Night Swap: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell 'Fill In' for Each Other on Fallon and Kimmel

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell pulled off a rare late-night switcheroo on Wednesday, subbing in for each other as part of their respective press tours for Netflix’s Red Notice and Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel was supposedly set to welcome Reynolds, while NBC’s Jimmy Fallon was allegedly prepared to interview Ferrell. But when Kimmel introduced Reynolds, out came the former Saturday Night Live star, dressed in his finest Star Wars pajama bottoms. Meanwhile, over on Fallon, Reynolds entered upon Ferrell’s cue. (His intro music: “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult! #MoreCowbell) Reynolds explained that he...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Box of Lies with Taylor Swift | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift and Jimmy take turns trying to stump each other about what items are hidden inside their mystery boxes. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Will Ferrell Talks 'Wife' Blake Lively on Kimmel After Swapping Late-Night Spots with Ryan Reynolds

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old actor was set to promote his new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door on NBC's The Tonight Show, but he instead showed up over on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Ryan Reynolds' planned slot. Reynolds, 45, meanwhile, instead appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, as both late-night hosts played with the gag, asking their previously planned questions to the mismatched guest.
CELEBRITIES
kymkemp.com

Local TikTok Star on Today Show Seen Gawking at Ryan Reynolds

A clip of a local TikTok star’s video makes it to the Today Show. The Today Show, a popular morning talk fest, carried a bit of Humboldt onto the screen this morning. The producers popped in a few seconds of video from local TikTok star, Tex Keith, as they chatted with movie star Ryan Reynolds. Keith’s video played with a popular new meme, “straight men seeing Ryan Reynolds” (see below.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Chris Rock Crashes Colin Quinn’s Interview | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Colin Quinn gets interrupted by Chris Rock while talking about his production The Last Best Hope inspiring teachers and why kids should learn to work a room. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Damon Albarn: Darkness to Light | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Damon Albarn performs "Darkness to Light" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ryan Reynolds’ birth chart shows why we want to be the Scorpio’s BFF

Regular funny guy and superhero star Ryan Reynolds, 45, is Hollywood gold. He has found a way to become the resident action-comedy star for the masses, with an appeal that leaves us starstruck. The “Red Notice” actor is handsome, he’s dashing — but there’s something genuinely relatable about the A-lister that keeps fans coming back for more. With his charming social media posts and adorable relationship with wife, Blake Lively, 34, we all start to wonder how we can be more like him, or at least hang out with him. (Please invite me to dinner sometime! I’ll even bring pie.)
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Sing It Like with Taraji P. Henson | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Taraji P. Henson and Jimmy team up to perform hits like "Roar" to fit certain situations, like "You just got brain freeze." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
MUSIC
Finger Lakes Times

Jared Leto Might Name His Next Album After Kanye West | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jared Leto talks about nailing the accent in House of Gucci, writing 264 songs during the pandemic and scaling dangerous boulders. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy