There's a reason why Montana is near the bottom of a readiness study for electric vehicles - and it probably won't change anytime soon. Zutobi came out with a ranking of the Most Electric Vehicle Ready States and Montana was almost dead last. Montana is 47th on the list and it's no surprise, to be honest. Montana was near the bottom for the percentage of electric vehicles in use and the distance between charging stations.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO