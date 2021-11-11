The Telethon of Stars might be over, but the work continues at the Lily Pad

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will hold a Gala and Telethon hosted by Broadway’s Ben Cameron (original cast of Wicked) on Saturday, November 6 at 7 p.m. The evening will include live and silent auctions, a celebrity telethon, and great performances live at THE BLACK BOX or streamed to audience’s homes. This year, Gala attendees are invited to choose their own way to celebrate the FPAC Gala. Tickets are available to enjoy the event in-person as a part of the Live Studio Audience complete with a Swag Bag, Hors d’oeurves, and a toast, followed by dinner provided by 3 Restaurant. Or, audiences can watch from home starting at 8 p.m. and enjoy a delicious dinner prepared and packaged by 3 Restaurant from the comfort of their own home.
