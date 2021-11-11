The Telethon of Stars might be over, but the work continues at the Lily Pad

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters for months to see what became of Tammy after the Season 2 finale. There had been rumors on social media that the TLC star had gone to rehab. Very little was known about the situation other than the speculation of the show’s fans based on Tammy’s videos, photos, and posts. Now as the latest season drops, we get to finally find out what Tammy has been up to. We also get to find out why Amy Halterman is making odd comments about the size of her sister’s “cojuntas.”

TV SHOWS ・ 10 HOURS AGO