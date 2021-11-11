CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telethon of Stars might be over, but the work continues at the Lily Pad

By Mike Mallory
 5 days ago

It’s not all fun and games at the Lily Pad at Easterseals West Kentucky... well, a lot of it actually is fun and games, but the place is also staffed with skilled nurses who can take care of kids with medical needs that simply can’t be provided for in a typical...

Telethon of Stars: Catching up with Anthony Jeffrey

The 65th annual Lions Club WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is happening this weekend. It's your chance to help local kids and adults with special needs thrive. In 2018, we introduced you to Anthony Jeffrey, one of the many people helped by your telethon donations. Tonight, we're catching up...
PADUCAH, KY
Telethon of Stars: Sammie's story

PADUCAH — The 65th annual Lions Clubs WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on WPSD Local 6. The telethon raises money to help fund centers that provide services to children and adults with special needs. Easterseals West Kentucky and UTM Infant Stimulation Program will benefit this year.
PADUCAH, KY
franklintownnews.com

FPAC to host Gala and Telethon

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will hold a Gala and Telethon hosted by Broadway’s Ben Cameron (original cast of Wicked) on Saturday, November 6 at 7 p.m. The evening will include live and silent auctions, a celebrity telethon, and great performances live at THE BLACK BOX or streamed to audience’s homes. This year, Gala attendees are invited to choose their own way to celebrate the FPAC Gala. Tickets are available to enjoy the event in-person as a part of the Live Studio Audience complete with a Swag Bag, Hors d’oeurves, and a toast, followed by dinner provided by 3 Restaurant. Or, audiences can watch from home starting at 8 p.m. and enjoy a delicious dinner prepared and packaged by 3 Restaurant from the comfort of their own home.
FESTIVAL

