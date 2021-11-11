Wisconsin and Michigan Project to Receive Funds From Conservation Grants

Projects in Jefferson, Guthrie County and Elk Horn have received funding as part of more than $1.5 million in grant awards from the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced these dollars will benefit the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector for more than 236 individuals and organizations, which represents 70 communities and 56 counties. The grants were made possible through the agency’s state and federal partnerships with Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. There were more than $4.1 million in application requests for the grants. “It’s encouraging to see the return of the arts and culture sector, part of the broader tourism industry working to rebound after a challenging year,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director, Chris Kramer. “We’re proud to be able to award these grants through our agency’s state and federal partnerships.” Two grant awards were identified for the City of Jefferson. The first is to the Jefferson Matters Main Street Tower View Team, who will be using the $2,500 award to hire an artist to produce their sixth rooftop art installation in the downtown district. These rooftop murals are designed to be viewed from the Mahanay Bell Tower, which was named a top Iowa tourism destination in 2021. The Greene County Historical Society has also received $13,000 for job support and the Guthrie County Arts Council will expand job opportunities with their $4,500 award. The community of Elk Horn had two grant recipients. The New Century Art Guild will use $7,500 for their Vet-X-Press art workshops for veterans and the Museum of Danish America has been granted $18,000 for exhibitions and program staff support.

