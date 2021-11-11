CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wisconsin and Michigan Project to Receive Funds From Conservation Grants

cwbradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA announced it will award $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, on-Farm Trials...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Offers Support of Projects That Reduce Diesel Emissions & Improve Air Quality & Human Health.

Through the Clean Diesel Grant Program, the Wisconsin DNR offers support for projects that reduce diesel emissions and improve Wisconsin’s air quality and human health. Application accpeted now through Jan. 7, 2022. Approximately $320,000 is available to fund Wisconsin-based projects designed to reduce emissions from eligible public and private vehicle...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State's Largest Farm Organization Reminds Hunters About Trespass Law

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -The state's largest farm organization says it wants to make sure hunters and rural landowners are aware of Wisconsin's trespass law for the upcoming deer hunting season. According to Keith Ripp, a former state lawmaker who is now the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Director of Governmental Relations, good...
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

Local Organizations Receive Funds For Tourism

Governor Tony Evers announced $15 million for local tourism at various stops around the state. In Richland Center, Evers said the industry pulled in $17 billion last year, and supported 115-thousand jobs. The individual checks will support 120 “Destination Tourism” locations. Some local organizations receiving funds include the Clark County...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Michigan Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Few Changes to USDA's Wisconsin Crop Production Report

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA has not made many changes since it's previous Wisconsin crop production report in October. According to the latest figures, which were based on conditions as of November 1, state corn farmers are still expected to harvest 506 million bushels this fall, but yields are projected to average 172 bushels per acre. That's one bushel per acre less than last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Pheasants Forever project to receive $750,000 USDA grant

IARN — The USDA has announced it is awarding $25 million to conversation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. Among this year’s awarded projects is an effort in Iowa and Minnesota called “Reimagining Modern Crop Fields” where...
IOWA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee Conservation District receives nearly $200K in MDARD grants

BEAR LAKE — The Manistee Conservation District was recently awarded three of the 169 grants given to 75 Michigan conservation districts by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Environmental Stewardship Division for implementation of voluntary conservation practices on private lands and privately held forests. Conservation districts are local...
BEAR LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cattle#Climate Change#Methane Emissions#Farmers
candgnews.com

Roseville receives Michigan Clean Water grant

ROSEVILLE — Roseville officials are taking another step toward ensuring the city’s tap water is safe and clean for its residents. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded more than $14 million in grants under the Michigan Clean Water plan to help 28 cities, villages and townships statewide — including Roseville — with their water systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Michigan Specialty Crops Receive Federal Funding

(source: Michigan Farmer's Market Association) Several farming organizations involved in specialty crops around Michigan will receive grants as part of the 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. This program offers federal funding to state departments of agriculture to support the specialty crop industry. Locally, the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Michigan specialty crops granted more than $4 million, conservation districts nearly $10 million

Michigan specialty crops granted more than $4 million, conservation districts nearly $10 million. Michigan’s specialty crop sector has received $4 million for 18 projects enhancing the state’s competitiveness. Federal funding through the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program was distributed through the state’s ag department to focus on marketing, training,...
MICHIGAN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Agribusinesses Encouraged to Apply for Energy Innovation Grant

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Agribusinesses in Wisconsin that are looking for ways to reduce energy consumption are being encouraged to apply for an Energy Innovation Grant. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is accepting project applications for the program, which funds those innovative energy projects.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Rapid City Journal

Box Elder, regional projects could receive water funds from state in 2022

Western Dakota Regional Water System is on the State Water Plan for 2022, although no funding is guaranteed. The proposal is to build a water pipeline from the Missouri River to serve the West River region as the area continues to grow. According to documents, the current West River population is 240,000 and the projected population for 2075 is 600,000.
RAPID CITY, SD
nhbr.com

UNH-led ‘blue economy’ project receives nearly $10m federal grant

The new Atlantic Marine Energy Center led by the University of New Hampshire in partnership with several East Coast universities, has been awarded a $9.7 million federal grant to focus on research and development to address ongoing needs for sustainable renewable ocean energy. The four-year grant from the U.S. Department...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Daily Mining Gazette

GCC receives MiLeap grant through Michigan Works!

Gogebic Community College was awarded the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grant through Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! The purpose of the MiLeap grant helps job seekers transition from short-term education and training to high skill, high wage employment, resulting in an industry-recognized credential with reduced debt and addresses regional workforce needs by upscaling existing employees.
MICHIGAN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Agriculture Crop Report

With temperatures already treading slightly lower than average during the past week, Wisconsin saw between a trace to two inches of snow over the weekend. WisconsinAgConnection.com reports that the state's agriculture department said on Monday's crop/weather report that some farmers were still working to harvest corn and soybeans, while others continued to till fields and haul manure.
AGRICULTURE
The News Guard

Transportation Funding: ODOT to receive over $1 billion for statewide projects

The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive over $1 billion dollars in additional transportation funding as part of the federal infrastructure package, according to Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Bob Van Brocklin. “This past weekend Congress completed work on the largest infrastructure finance bill in history," Van Brocklin said. "Once signed...
TRAFFIC
1380kcim.com

Five Regional Arts And Cultural Projects Receive American Rescue Plan Grants

Projects in Jefferson, Guthrie County and Elk Horn have received funding as part of more than $1.5 million in grant awards from the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced these dollars will benefit the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector for more than 236 individuals and organizations, which represents 70 communities and 56 counties. The grants were made possible through the agency’s state and federal partnerships with Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. There were more than $4.1 million in application requests for the grants. “It’s encouraging to see the return of the arts and culture sector, part of the broader tourism industry working to rebound after a challenging year,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director, Chris Kramer. “We’re proud to be able to award these grants through our agency’s state and federal partnerships.” Two grant awards were identified for the City of Jefferson. The first is to the Jefferson Matters Main Street Tower View Team, who will be using the $2,500 award to hire an artist to produce their sixth rooftop art installation in the downtown district. These rooftop murals are designed to be viewed from the Mahanay Bell Tower, which was named a top Iowa tourism destination in 2021. The Greene County Historical Society has also received $13,000 for job support and the Guthrie County Arts Council will expand job opportunities with their $4,500 award. The community of Elk Horn had two grant recipients. The New Century Art Guild will use $7,500 for their Vet-X-Press art workshops for veterans and the Museum of Danish America has been granted $18,000 for exhibitions and program staff support.
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy