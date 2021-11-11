CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Stories of Honor: 'Are you coming home tonight?'

By DUNCAN ADAMS
Montana Standard
 5 days ago

Elmer Cahoon longed to join the fight during World War II. But Uncle Sam turned him down. Not because of physical infirmity. Not because of any personal limitation. Uncle Sam’s rejection came during a time when there was a groundswell of unity and patriotism in the United States about stopping the...

Montana Standard

Stories of Honor: Larry Spangberg

As a youngster growing up on his family’s farm in Trempealeau County in western Wisconsin, Larry Spangberg and his older and younger brothers, Merwyn and David, helped his parents Joel and Marion Spangberg with the work. In time, all three boys served in the military. Their Dad, too young for World War I and too old for World War II, worked 37 years at the Uniroyal plant where they made bomber tires during the war.
MILITARY
Killeen Daily Herald

War stories: Veterans honored, healed at Temple hospital

For each soldier, a dozen stories. For every thousand soldiers, a million thanks. All involve guns, grit and dozens of well-chosen shovels. This week will be a flurry of observances for Veterans Day. The annual parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Killeen. The Belton Senior Center will have a celebration 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 842 S. Mitchell St.
TEMPLE, TX
Marietta Times

Washington County Home honors veterans

Veterans were honored for their service Thursday at the Washington County Home. Keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, spoke of his time in the service and how young people today are still enlisting and sacrificing their lives for this country. Afterward, he said he decided to speak at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WSLS

Veterans share their stories to cadets in honor of Veterans Day

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of Veterans Day, Roanoke recognized the heroes who risked their lives to protect our families. Dozens of veterans told their heroic stories with young cadets in downtown Roanoke before the Veteran’s Day Parade. Thomas Dalzell served in the military for 31 years but originally came...
ROANOKE, VA
State
Wyoming State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
johnstonsunrise.net

Never able to come home

The are few things worse than a soldier returning home to be buried, one of which is the soldier never returning home at all. Paul Baron was a restaurant cook who lived with his wife, Julia, and their two children in Warwick. Their son John was born in 1929 and attended Gorton High School. After graduation, he was employed at the Apponaug Bleachery for three years before deciding to join the U.S. military.
WARWICK, RI
Montana Standard

Powell County veterans honored at reception, dinner

DEER LODGE — It was snowing lightly Thursday morning as 25 veterans arrived at Powell County High School to attend the first Appreciation Reception for Veterans organized by the student council. The culinary students baked cinnamon rolls and cookies and offered them with coffee. PCHS Counselor Clay Moon greeted the...
POWELL COUNTY, MT
suncommunitynews.com

PHOTO STORY: Veterans honored at Plattsburgh Barracks Ceremony

PLATTSBURGH | The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 179, DAV, has been trying to raise money for a new eight-passenger van since May. With help from the community through fundraising efforts done by Saranac Central School students, the local band Beartracks, and other various community groups and members, DAV has successfully reached its goal.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NorthEast Times

Honoring veterans at the Protestant Home

The Philadelphia Protestant Home last week hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration. Residents who are veterans were treated to lunch, served by students at St. Cecilia. The students also presented them with homemade cards and a piece of an American flag with a note of gratitude. The menu consisted of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Geronimo
Person
Levi
Montana Standard

Community gathers at Doughboy statue to mark Veterans Day in Missoula

Several dozen community members gathered at the Doughboy statue at the Missoula County Courthouse on a snowy Thursday morning to celebrate Veterans Day. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke at the event, while staffers for Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale read letters from the state's congressional delegation.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
steynonline.com

A Soldier Comes Home

Happy Veterans Day to our American listeners, Happy Remembrance Day to our Commonwealth listeners, Happy Armistice Day to our Continental listeners - and welcome to a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark has retooled some of our regular features especially for the day. There's a brand new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show marking two important centenaries - the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, and the very first "Poppy Day" in Britain and around the Empire. There's also a chin-up song with a sad backstory, a reprise by popular demand of the tale of the youngest man in the Allied invasion force on D-Day, and some thoughts on soldiering and sacrifice under a completely rotten and worthless Pentagon. Click above to listen.
FESTIVAL
CBS Denver

World War II Veterans Honored With Celebration In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Six World War II veterans in Colorado were honored on Nov. 13 with a tribute performance at Mile Hi Veterans in Denver. The event featured food and music for veterans and their families. One of the veterans honored, Don “Whip” Whipple, recently spoke with CBS4 This Morning Anchor Michelle Griego about his service. The 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island of Iwo Jima and witnessed the historic raising of the American flag on Feb. 23, 1945. (credit: CBS) Whipple was tasked with directing artillery fire and he was quickly told to head to Mt...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
defense.gov

Defense Secretary Has Authority to Order Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

The secretary of defense has the authority needed to order all members of the military – including the National Guard – to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news conference today. The mandate to get the vaccines is a readiness issue, Kirby said, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Standard

Guest view: The city of Butte is changing faster than most people know

The City of Butte is changing fast. Faster than most people know. It has changed before and will again. That said, this one hurts. When I was a child there was always chaos on the side streets of Butte. Kids were everywhere. Now they stay inside on sunny days and pass messages through the air. I am not here to make Buster the Hacker cry. I am just saying, this was Butte Montana not long ago.
BUTTE, MT

