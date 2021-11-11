Stories of Honor: 'Are you coming home tonight?'

Happy Veterans Day to our American listeners, Happy Remembrance Day to our Commonwealth listeners, Happy Armistice Day to our Continental listeners - and welcome to a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark has retooled some of our regular features especially for the day. There's a brand new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show marking two important centenaries - the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, and the very first "Poppy Day" in Britain and around the Empire. There's also a chin-up song with a sad backstory, a reprise by popular demand of the tale of the youngest man in the Allied invasion force on D-Day, and some thoughts on soldiering and sacrifice under a completely rotten and worthless Pentagon. Click above to listen.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO