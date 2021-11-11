District title on the line as Mason-Fleming clash

Mason County heads to Flemingsburg on Friday hopeful to snap a nine-game losing streak to Fleming County and win a Class 3A, 6th District Championship. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Not much of an introduction is needed for this one.

Fleming County versus Mason County.

Winner gets a Class 3A, 6th District Championship. Loser’s season is over.

For the second time in three seasons, the two will battle it out in Flemingsburg for the right for the trophy.

A large crowd is expected as both sides of the bleachers will be full and the spots around the field taken up by both communities to support their team. Some cold air will also arrive after a cold front comes through Thursday evening, temperatures hovering around the low 40’s by Friday evening.

Now to the game…

Fleming County owns nine straight victories over the Royals including a 12-7 win in the first meeting on October 8 in Maysville that helped them earn homefield in district play. Much like a handful of the other nine prior contests where Fleming County came out on the winning end, it came down to the fourth quarter and one possession.

The Panthers took advantage of a muffed punt inside the Royals 30, drew first blood on Austin Trent’s rushing touchdown in the third and later took a 12-0 lead on Zeke Conn’s one-yard quarterback sneak in the early stages of the fourth. It was a soggy field, the game delayed due to lightning and slowed things down in the second half.

The Royals responded as Keshaun Thomas hit Anthony Bozeman for a touchdown to make it 12-7 with a little over nine minutes to play, but as the case was for nearly the entire game, both defenses held from there, including the Royals getting all the way down to the Panthers 30 on their final drive of the game.

“Came down to execution. We had receivers running across the field a lot. They did some really good things and played great defense. Felt like we moved it 30 to 30 a lot and then stalled out. We’ll be better prepared to execute our job,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “When I went back and looked at it we missed a couple blocks, quarterback held the ball and their front four does a really good job applying pressure. That is what changed for them, their front four is playing really well and really well against the run.”

Mason County has made a few changes to the offensive line since, slotting in Blake Osgood, Dravin Routt and Ben Redmond. It has paid dividends, rushing for 632 yards and putting up 140 points in their last four games.

Fleming County has won seven straight and can contribute that to their defense shutting opponents down. They’ve allowed 46 points during their seven-game winning streak and haven’t allowed a team to rush for over 100 yards in any of them.

Based off the defensive numbers, Friday could figure to be another low scoring contest.

“Both of us are playing good defense and both teams have improved as the season has gone along. Feel like we’re both playing our best ball of season at the right time,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “The wet field, the delay, probably made things more conservative because we didn’t want to be that team made the first mistake. We had some opportunities in the passing game, just didn’t hit them. Just didn’t push it as much offensively and didn’t really want to force things.”

But with the amount of playmakers that each team has shown throughout the season, things could open up rather quickly if the opportunity presents itself. Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley has 887 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions, Austin Trent with 721 rushing yards and nine touchdowns solidifying himself in the backfield and has collected 98 tackles at linebacker. Pinkley was held without a catch in the first contest, the Royals often surrounding him with two and three defenders.

Quarterback Zeke Conn has put together a District Player of the Year type season, throwing for 1,602 yards, 23 touchdowns and leading the team in tackles with 101.

Mason County has spread the wealth a little bit more, 15 different players scoring a touchdown.

Brady Sanders is the lead back with 676 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, Isaac Marshall combining for 10 touchdown receptions. Quarterback Keshaun Thomas comes in with 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One area the Royals hold a distinct advantage is in the kicking game. In a game like this where field position, punting and the kicking game could make a difference, Ashton Adams has been reliable with extra points hitting 20-of-23 attempts and has the ability to reach the end zone on kickoffs.

“We definitely stressed special teams this week. Just look at last year when we won 7-6. Extra points are big and we need to be more consistent. We’ve struggled with it, didn’t have any extra points last time we played them. That could come back to haunt you. Never know what it takes to win a ballgame like this. The Adams kid is certainly a weapon for them,” Spencer said.

In a game on this big of stage, Fleming County winning nine straight in the series could create a mental advantage. Mason County will hope to find their way out of that.

“I tell our kids all the time if you have confidence and believe in yourself, that carries into real life situations too, you’ll be successful. I feel like they’ve done a great job of not listening to outside noise. Those people don’t know what we do every day. We don’t need the negativitiy. Our kids believe, you or I would agree, there does come a mental block, but they’ve only been a little part of that,” Wynn said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

GAMETRACKER

WHO: Mason County Royals (8-3) at Fleming County Panthers (8-4)

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Panthers Field, Fleming County High School, Flemingsburg

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fleming County won, 12-7 on October 8

ALL-TIME SERIES: Fleming County leads 26-21