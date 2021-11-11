Neuropsychological, neuropsychiatric, and quality-of-life assessments in Alzheimer’s disease patients treated with plasma exchange with albumin replacement from the randomized AMBAR study

Alzheimer's is diagnosed when significant cognitive decline has occurred, and a person has difficulty caring for themselves. Symptoms of Alzheimer's occur because the brain cannot perform its function as well as it once did. This may be due to impaired blood flow in the brain, impaired availability of energy to neurons, chronic inflammation from infections or toxic exposure. The brain may be lacking the support it needs in terms of nutrients and/or hormones. Typically, multiples of these problems are occurring in an individual who may have certain genetic susceptibilities. These issues affect one's memory, but that is not the only sign to watch out for. Read on for 7 signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO