Diseases & Treatments

Neuropsychological, neuropsychiatric, and quality-of-life assessments in Alzheimer’s disease patients treated with plasma exchange with albumin replacement from the randomized AMBAR study

By Andrew Weil, MD
drperlmutter.com
 5 days ago

Mercè Boada, Oscar L. López, Javier Olazarán, Laura Núñez, Michael Pfeffer, Orlando Puente, Gerard Piñol-Ripoll, José E. Gámez, Fernando Anaya, Dobri Kiprov, Montserrat Alegret, Carlota Grifols, Miquel Barceló, Jordi Bozzo, Zbigniew M. Szczepiorkowski, Antonio Páez, the AMBAR Trial Group. Introduction:. We...

pharmacytimes.com

The Value of Pharmacists in Treating Alzheimer Disease

A pharmacist can offer up to date knowledge on the clinical evidence behind new drugs, serving as a source of guidance for patients amongst the controversy with aducanumab and other new medications for Alzheimer disease. The month of November is National Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Awareness Month, a time dedicated to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds systemic autoimmune disease patients fare well after transplants

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with systemic autoimmune diseases do as well after lung or heart-lung transplants as those without any systemic causes of end-stage lung disease. This new data suggests that this life-saving treatment is a viable option for patients who have often been denied these transplants due to concerns about risks associated with their autoimmune disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's Plasma Exchange; Fish Intake and Brain Health; HIV Neuropathy

People with mild Alzheimer's disease who received plasma exchange with albumin replacement showed improvement in memory, language abilities, processing speed, and quality of life, AMBAR trial data showed. (Alzheimer's & Dementia) Fewer people treated with erenumab (Aimovig) for migraine prevention stopped taking the drug due to adverse events compared with...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambar#Albumin#Disease#Alzheimer#Plasma#Ivig#Pe
studyfinds.org

Alzheimer’s patients see brain improvements from listening to their favorite songs

TORONTO, Ontario — Music can have a powerful impact on the human mind. Previous studies have even found that listening to certain songs can improve health and reduce mental illness. When it comes to hearing our favorite and most memorable songs, a new study reveals that Alzheimer’s patients and those suffering from mild cognitive impairment see improvements in their brain function and memory.
MENTAL HEALTH
wvua23.com

Health Matters: Alzheimer’s Disease

More than 6 million Americans are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and memory loss is one of the first signs of the condition. Alzheimer’s eventually impacts cognitive skills and the ability to carry out simple tasks. University Medical Center Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Burkhardt said it’s important to see a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Next Avenue

Living Well With Alzheimer's Disease

People living with Alzheimer's or other dementias are not their diagnosis — and they're trying to change the narrative through advocacy. When Brian LeBlanc found out he had Alzheimer's disease, the idea of living well was far from his mind. The neurologist delivering the news didn't even make eye contact, he says. He announced the diagnosis, "got up and said, 'I'll be right back,' and he just walked out the door," LeBlanc recalls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

Canagliflozin Improves Quality of Life in HF Patients

Treating heart failure (HF) patients with canagliflozin (Invokana; Janssen), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, significantly improves quality of life, with the marked benefit observed early and sustained through follow-up, according to the results of the CHIEF-HF trial. In perhaps a sign of the times, the study, which was led...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn of These Alzheimer's Signs

Alzheimer's is diagnosed when significant cognitive decline has occurred, and a person has difficulty caring for themselves. Symptoms of Alzheimer's occur because the brain cannot perform its function as well as it once did. This may be due to impaired blood flow in the brain, impaired availability of energy to neurons, chronic inflammation from infections or toxic exposure. The brain may be lacking the support it needs in terms of nutrients and/or hormones. Typically, multiples of these problems are occurring in an individual who may have certain genetic susceptibilities. These issues affect one's memory, but that is not the only sign to watch out for. Read on for 7 signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Microglia: An emerging target in Alzheimer’s disease research

Advanced techniques in cellular analysis are contributing to a better understanding of how brain immune cells, also known as microglia, contribute to healthy function and dysregulation in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world’s largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science 2.0

For Alzheimer's Patients, Familiar Music Helps

You may not want to hear the same song over and over, but for patients with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease, repeated listening to personally meaningful music induces beneficial brain plasticity, according to a new study. It found that changes in the brain’s neural pathways correlated with increased...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Williston Daily Herald

Early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is an insidious illness that slowly robs individuals of their memories, personalities and relationships. The Mayo Clinic says Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disorder that causes brain atrophy and cell death, which contributes to continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills. This eventually affects a person’s ability to live independently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...
SCIENCE

