Since fall of 2020, the Community Pantry has been serving the residents of Good Thunder. Good Thunder residents felt there was a need for a food pantry in the community, especially during the COVID lockdown months. So it was decided to start a pantry to help residents who maybe could not get out and about, or those who needed items like a can of mixed veggies for dinner, but did not want to risk going into stores.

GOOD THUNDER, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO