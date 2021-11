WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Republicans are taking another step to resist President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman sent a letter to lawmakers Wednesday morning, asking them to petition Governor Laura Kelly to call a special session where they could vote on two new bills. The first would allow Kansans to get unemployment insurance if they’re fired for not complying with vaccine mandates. The second would require employers to grant religious exemptions for anyone who claims it, without question.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO