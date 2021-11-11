Trying to understand Dali Lighting system

Keychron has announced its first mouse, moving beyond keyboards as it does it. The new M1 mouse is designed to be light and comes in two colors. Keychron is a company known for making some excellent mechanical keyboards but now it's trying something new — say hello to the new M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse. The new mouse comes in black and white colors and is wired, so those who want the minimal aesthetic are out of luck here. The mouse comes with a detachable USB-C cable instead.

