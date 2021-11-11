CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trying to understand Dali Lighting system

 5 days ago

So a DALI system is a ‘smart’ lighting system with different options of setting groups, dimming changing temperature etc. In a simple Dali system, where a set of of led lights are dimmed is this how it would get wired/connected. The main Lighting control module (dali) gets fed the...

