Committed to helping women, Ground Up Nut Butters is also the second-place winner of The UPS Store 2021 Small Biz Challenge. As the lead for sales and partnerships at Ground Up Nut Butters, Julie Sullivan Loos oversees the company’s employment training program, which gives women an opportunity to get back on their feet. The program helps women learn the ropes in food manufacturing and distribution, while also helping Ground Up get its delicious products out into the word. Loos ran similar programs for more than 150 women in Uganda. This women-helping-women approach helped Ground Up land a spot as the second-place winner of The UPS Store 2021 Small Business Challenge.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO