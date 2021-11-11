CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

On Daryl Dodson

By Steven H. Sweeney
Highland Community News
 5 days ago

I first met Daryl Dodson in 1964, after my first deployment to the western Pacific and Vietnam. He was my brother Bob’s business neighbor and friend. My first impression was the same impression I held all the years after. Daryl was one of the truly...

www.highlandnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Highland Community News

On Veterans Day Celebration

On Nov. 6, the city of Highland hosted its first ever Veterans Day Celebration. What a great day it was, veterans were recognized and honored for their service to our great country. We stood a little taller and straighter, chest stuck out a little farther, and watery eyes were the norm for the day as patriotic songs were played and folks had warm words for us.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy