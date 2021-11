PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / ANN SACKS, unveiled 10 new collections rich in provenance and the distinct details to engage the eye and capture the imagination. Spanning from new MADE designs handcrafted in the ANN SACKS Portland, Ore. factory and small family studios that can trace their art back centuries in time to longstanding collaborations with renowned artisans who bring their own unique spin on tile design, these new collections are fresh and of-the-moment, creating traditional to contemporary options to fit every lifestyle.

