East Texas Baptist University and Full Armor Christian Academy (FACA) in Henderson, Texas, have entered into an agreement that will provide a scholarship to any student who graduates from Full Armor Christian Academy and chooses to pursue higher education at ETBU. Students who complete all four years of high school at Full Armor Christian Academy will receive an undergraduate scholarship from East Texas Baptist University in the amount of $15,000 per academic year. The scholarship is renewable for four years for students who are in good standing with ETBU and maintain scholarship qualifications.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO