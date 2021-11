The state’s largest K-12 school district has an embarrassing secret. The problem is, rather than owning up to any aspect of it, so far, it remains just that – a secret. Oh sure, the rumor mill has been churning both inside and outside of the Laramie County School District 1 community for nearly a month now. During that time, we’ve heard a variety of possibilities, including several that, if true, could lead to serious criminal charges against those involved, and possibly others who knew the activity was taking place and did nothing to stop it.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO