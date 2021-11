The World of Bluegrass Festival brought 101,368 people to Raleigh in September and generated more than $5.7 million in impact, according to figures released Wednesday. Attendance was down by nearly half when compared to the 2019 festival, but organizers said they were just happy to return to an in-person event after the 2020 festival was canceled due to coronavirus.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO