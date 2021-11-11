CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late show keeps Iran unbeaten as Skocic's side break Lebanese hearts

By Michael Church
Reuters
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iran claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Lebanon at Saida Stadium on Thursday as added time goals from Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi maintained their unbeaten run and kept Dragan Skocic's side top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Soony Saad looked to have earned the Lebanese an unlikely win over the five-time World Cup qualifiers with a first-half goal, but Azmoun levelled in the 91st minute and Nourollahi hit the winner four minutes later to secure a barely deserved win.

Iran lead Group A of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022 with 13 points from five games, two ahead of South Korea after Paulo Bento's side beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Goyang.

The top two teams in each of Asia's qualifying groups advance to the finals next year in Qatar, with the third place finishers advancing into a series of playoffs for a possible fifth berth at the World Cup for the continent.

Hwang Hee-chan's 36th minute penalty earned the Koreans the spoils in a game the home side dominated, with Son Heung-min a constant menace to the Emirati defence.

Son hit the post - one of three times the hosts found the woodwork - at the end of a driving run through the heart of the visitors late in the first half after Hwang Hee-chan had given South Korea the lead from the spot.

Hwang In-beom was upended by Ali Salmin in the penalty area and winger Hwang Hee-chan calmly sent goalkeeper Ali Kaseif the wrong way to secure the three points.

The Iranians were fortunate to come away with all three points after Saad scored an opportunistic opener before the Lebanese defence put on a disciplined rearguard performance.

Saad's goal came after Iran's defence expected Abbas Asi's deep cross from the right touchline to sail out of play only for the strong wind from behind the goal to keep the ball in bounds.

The striker was the only player alive to the possibility and he calmly controlled the ball before lifting his finish over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran pushed for the equaliser and looked set to end the day frustrated until Azmoun swooped inside the area in the first minute of injury time.

Nourollahi then stole the points for Skocic's side with a low drive from the edge of the area to keep the Iranians unbeaten as the group phase hit the halfway point.

Japan moved within four points of Group B leaders Saudi Arabia as Hajime Moriyasu's side handed Vietnam a 1-0 defeat in Hanoi.

Junya Ito scored the only goal in the 17th minute as the Japanese side notched up back-to-back wins for the first time in the final phase of qualifying.

Herve Renard's Saudi team were held to a 0-0 draw by second-placed Australia in Sydney earlier on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

americanmilitarynews.com

Army reviewing 30+ Purple Hearts denied for troops injured in Iran’s Soleimani revenge missile attack

The U.S. Army may award more than 30 additional Purple Heart medals to U.S. soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) nearly two years after Iran launched missiles at Al-Asad airbase in January of 2020. The base was targeted in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike, ordered by then-President Donald Trump, that killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
chatsports.com

Genk vs West Ham LIVE: David Moyes' unbeaten side target place in Europa League knock out stage...while Rangers visit Broendby desperate to keep qualification hopes alive

West Ham's Europa League adventure continues as they head to Genk knowing a victory will see them qualify for the knockout stages. David Moyes' side are flying in Europe after winning their three opening games in Group H. And they know Genk well after smashing the Belgians 3-0 at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Andrich and Modeste leave it late as Frankfurt break Fuerth hearts

Berlin (AFP) – Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich scored a 90th minute equaliser to snatch his team a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on a day of dramatic late goals in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Former Hertha academy graduate Robert Andrich struck late against his old club to spare his...
SOCCER
Sardar Azmoun
Alireza Beiranvand
Ahmad Nourollahi
Paulo Bento
AFP

Four-goal Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals, Belgium also qualify

World champions France booked their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style as Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Karim Benzema scored twice and there were further goals for Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann whose penalty marked his 42nd goal for France, taking him ahead of Michel Platini. Only Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (46) have scored more for France. The French will be joined at the finals by neighbours Belgium as the world's top-ranked team saw off Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to ensure top spot in Group E ahead of Gareth Bale's Wales who beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff.
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales coast to Belarus victory in World Cup qualifier as Gareth Bale wins 100th international cap

Wales coasted to a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus on a night when Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap.Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales climbed above the Czech Republic into second place and boosted their goal difference into the bargain.Wales were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off place through their Nations League results last year.But the aim was to secure second spot in the group – and the semi-final home advantage that could come with it – by taking at least four points from their final two qualifiers against...
WORLD
The Independent

World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how England qualified

England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t...
FIFA
Qatar
Sydney
South Korea
Japan
Vietnam
Reuters

NZ's Ardern sees U.S. offer to host APEC 2023 being accepted

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members would soon reach consensus on accepting a U.S. offer to host the annual round of meetings in 2023. “Prior to this year APEC had no hosts lined up for 2023...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden, Xi discuss how to 'align' stances on Iran nuclear issue

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about how they might harmonize their positions ahead of the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday. Officials from Iran and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

