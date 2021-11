The Knockouts Championship will be on the line at IMPACT Turning Point. On the November 4 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James faced and defeated Madison Rayne. After the match, she was confronted by Mercedes Martinez. She got on the mic and praised Mickie, saying she will always have respect for her. Mercedes then said that she is next in line for the Knockouts Championship and issued a challenge for Turning Point on November 20.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO