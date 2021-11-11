ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students eat more fresh produce after farm visits, survey finds

By SIERRA DAWN McCLAIN Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent Oregon studies indicate that students who visit farms or meet local producers through farm-to-school educational programs are more likely to eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Statewide data are not yet available, but recent studies in some Oregon districts show that participation in farm-to-school programs influences students' nutritional choices....

