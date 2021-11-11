CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conjunctivitis as a sign of persistent SARS-COV-2 infection? An observational study and report of late symptoms

Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Nov 11:11206721211056594. doi: 10.1177/11206721211056594. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate if symptomatic conjunctivitis during the recovery phase of the disease could be associated to a persistent presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract. Secondary end points were to analyze the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the...

NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
docwirenews.com

Higher testosterone is associated with increased inflammatory markers in women with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia: preliminary results from an observational study

J Endocrinol Invest. 2021 Nov 3. doi: 10.1007/s40618-021-01682-6. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Objective of this study was to assess the association between testosterone (T) levels and biochemical markers in a cohort of female patients admitted for SARS-CoV-2 infection in a respiratory intensive care unit (RICU). METHODS: A consecutive series...
bioworld.com

Brain infections rare but brain symptoms common with SARS-CoV-2

The sprint of fighting COVID-19 has been in respiratory medicine. For patients who become acutely ill, the short-term danger is in respiratory failure. But increasingly, it seems like the pandemic's marathon fight may come to be against the neurological symptoms of COVID-19.
docwirenews.com

Association of Human Milk Antibody Induction, Persistence, and Neutralizing Capacity With SARS-CoV-2 Infection vs mRNA Vaccination

JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Long-term effect of parental COVID-19 infection vs vaccination on human milk antibody composition and functional activity remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To compare temporal IgA and IgG response in human milk and microneutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 between lactating parents with...
docwirenews.com

The prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 study (PICOV) in nursing home residents and staff – study protocol description and presentation of preliminary findings on symptoms

Arch Public Health. 2021 Nov 11;79(1):195. doi: 10.1186/s13690-021-00715-z. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has presented itself as one of the most important health concerns of the 2020’s, and hit the geriatric population the hardest. The presence of co-morbidities and immune ageing in the elderly lead to an increased susceptibility to COVID-19, as is the case for other influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or acute respiratory tract infections (ARI). However, little is known, about the impact of a previous or current infection on the other in terms of susceptibility, immune response, and clinical course. The aim of the “Prior Infection with SARS-COV-2” (PICOV) study is to compare the time to occurrence of an ILI or ARI between participants with a confirmed past SARS-CoV-2 infection (previously infected) and those without a confirmed past infection (naïve) in residents and staff members of nursing homes. This paper describes the study design and population characteristics at baseline.
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms among surgical nurses during COVID-19 pandemic: A large-scale cross-sectional study

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1127. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate the prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in surgical nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic in Anhui, China. METHODS: A cross-sectional, multic’entre quantitative study was conducted among surgical nurses in Anhui province. SAS, SDS...
docwirenews.com

Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on oral carcinoma patients

J BUON. 2021 Sep-Oct;26(5):1719-1722. Coronavirus-related Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) in 2002/2003, Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-Cov) in 2012/2013, and especially the current 2019/2020 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-2 (SARS-CoV-2) tested the national health systems’ endurance worldwide. In order to fight this emergency situation, a variety of pharmaceutical companies focused on the design and development of efficient vaccines that are considered necessary for providing a level of normalization in totally affected human social-economical activity worldwide. COVID-19 led to an increased uncertainty in the field of oncological patients’ management disrupting the normal conditions of therapeutic and monitoring procedures. In the current article, we explored the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on oral carcinoma patients. We observed COVD-19 pandemic negatively affects the normality regarding early diagnosis and optimal management (surgical operation, post-operational follow up/monitoring) in HNSCC/OSCC patients. Understanding the involvement of SARS-CoV-2 in the progression of malignancies is the first critical step for targeting the virus by efficient monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 could be spread through hospital medication dispensed to patients: A prospective observational study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Nov 12;100(45):e27592. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027592. Our objective was to analyze in vitro the persistence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in the packaging material of the drugs dispensed to hospital wards. Additionally, to evaluate if the protection with a double plastic bag prevents the contamination of the medication dispensed to an intensive care unit (ICU).On the first part, different materials containing different drugs within an ICU were sampled to confirm the lack of contamination by SARS-CoV-2. The confirmation of the virus was performed using real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. As a control group, in the microbiology laboratory we inoculated the virus into the different surfaces containing the same drugs included in the first part. Samples were obtained with a sterile swab at 3, 6, 8, 10, 14, 21, and 30 days after inoculation and analyzed through real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.None of the studied materials containing the drugs within an ICU was contaminated by SARS-CoV-2. In the second part, SARS-CoV-2 was found in all surfaces for up to 30 days.The use of double-bag unit-dose system to deliver medication in a pandemic seems effective to prevent the potential transmission of SARS-CoV-2. A striking SARS-CoV-2 RNA stability of up to 30 days was found in the surfaces containing the drugs.
docwirenews.com

Prolonged rectal shedding of SARS-CoV-2 in a 22-day-old-neonate: a case report

BMC Pediatr. 2021 Nov 12;21(1):506. doi: 10.1186/s12887-021-02976-7. BACKGROUND: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is characterized by a diverse clinical picture. Children are often asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms and have a milder disease course compared to adults. Rectal shedding of SARS-CoV-2 has been observed in both adults and children, suggesting the fecal-oral route as a potential route of transmission. However, only a few studies have investigated this in neonates. We present a neonate with a mild disease course and prolonged rectal SARS-CoV-2 shedding.
docwirenews.com

Indications for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification test for areas with low endemicity

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 9:S1341-321X(21)00303-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.029. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The optimal indication for the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) in areas with low endemicity for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is unclear. This study aimed to identify patients who should undergo the NAAT for COVID-19 diagnosis. METHODS:...
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
docwirenews.com

Infection with SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 detected in a group of dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis

Vet Rec. 2021 Nov 4:e944. doi: 10.1002/vetr.944. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Domestic pets can contract severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection; however, it is unknown whether the UK B.1.1.7 variant can more easily infect certain animal species or increase the possibility of human-to-animal transmission. METHODS: This is...
docwirenews.com

Hearing function in children after new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)

Vestn Otorinolaringol. 2021;86(5):28-34. doi: 10.17116/otorino20218605128. The information about hearing status of patients who have had a COVID-19 is scattered. There are no studies among children population. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate hearing function in children after coronavirus infection. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 87 children aged from 5 months to 17 years who have...
docwirenews.com

Many Trials of Hydroxychloroquine for SARS-CoV-2 Were Redundant and Potentially Unethical: An Analysis of the NIH Clinical Trials Registry

J Clin Epidemiol. 2021 Nov 12:S0895-4356(21)00362-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jclinepi.2021.11.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We sought to map the landscape of trials investigating hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for SARS-CoV-2 in order to draw conclusions about how clinical trials have been conducted in the pandemic environment and offer potential regulatory recommendations. STUDY DESIGN AND...
docwirenews.com

Restless legs syndrome and related factors in people with multiple sclerosis in Turkey

Neurol Res. 2021 Nov 15:1-8. doi: 10.1080/01616412.2021.2000822. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Restless legs syndrome is one of the most reported sleep disorders in multiple sclerosis (MS). The study aims to investigate the possible factors related to the occurrence and severity of restless legs syndrome in persons with MS (pwMS) comparing with healthy controls.
CBS DFW

Pfizer Turns To FDA For Emergency Approval Of Its COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID treatment could be on the way. Pfizer asked the FDA to grant an emergency use authorization for its antiviral pill. It’s intended to treat unvaccinated people with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk for hospitalization or death. It would be an at-home treatment, with medication taken twice daily for five days. If given within three days of symptoms, it was shown to reduce severe outcomes by 89-percent. The pill works by keeping the virus from replicating. Pfizer did not provide details of any side-effects, but said reports of adverse events were about...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
