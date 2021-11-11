CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on oral carcinoma patients

J BUON. 2021 Sep-Oct;26(5):1719-1722. Coronavirus-related Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) in 2002/2003, Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-Cov) in 2012/2013, and especially the current 2019/2020 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-2 (SARS-CoV-2) tested the national health...

NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic on Time to Primary, Secondary Resection and Adjuvant Intravesical Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Retrospective Multi-Institutional Cohort Analysis

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Oct 21;13(21):5276. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215276. BACKGROUND: To investigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed using an Italian multi-institutional database of TURBT patients with high-risk urothelial NMIBC between January 2019 and February 2021,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The pathogenesis, epidemiology and biomarkers of susceptibility of pulmonary fibrosis in COVID-19 survivors

Clin Chem Lab Med. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1515/cclm-2021-1021. Online ahead of print. Pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a pathological outcome of chronic and acute interstitial lung diseases associated to compromised wound healing, is a key component of the “post-acute COVID-19 syndrome” that may severely complicate patients’ clinical course. Although inconclusive, available data suggest that more than a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop lung fibrotic abnormalities after their discharge from hospital. The pathogenesis of PF in patients recovering from a severe acute case of COVID-19 is complex, and several hypotheses have been formulated to explain its development. An analysis of the data that is presently available suggests that biomarkers of susceptibility could help to identify subjects with increased probability of developing PF and may represent a means to personalize the management of COVID-19’s long-term effects. Our review highlights the importance of both patient-related and disease-related contributing risk factors for PF in COVID-19 survivors and makes it definitely clear the possible use of acute phase and follow-up biomarkers for identifying the patients at greatest risk of developing this disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Vaccination Protects Against Death From SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

HealthDay News — Vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or BNT162b2 is estimated to be about 90 percent effective for preventing deaths from COVID-19 caused by the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant, according to a research letter published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Aziz Sheikh, M.D., from the University...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NIH Director's Blog

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38-1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80-3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Immune Response of Neonates Born to Mothers Infected With SARS-CoV-2

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2132563. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.32563. IMPORTANCE: Although several studies have provided information on short-term clinical outcomes in children with perinatal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, data on the immune response in the first months of life among newborns exposed to the virus in utero are lacking. OBJECTIVE: To characterize...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Association of Human Milk Antibody Induction, Persistence, and Neutralizing Capacity With SARS-CoV-2 Infection vs mRNA Vaccination

JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Long-term effect of parental COVID-19 infection vs vaccination on human milk antibody composition and functional activity remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To compare temporal IgA and IgG response in human milk and microneutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 between lactating parents with...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Elevation in sphingolipid upon SARS-CoV-2 infection: possible implications for COVID-19 pathology

Life Sci Alliance. 2021 Nov 11;5(1):e202101168. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202101168. Print 2022 Jan. Understanding pathways that might impact coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) manifestations and disease outcomes is necessary for better disease management and for therapeutic development. Here, we analyzed alterations in sphingolipid (SL) levels upon infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). SARS-CoV-2 infection induced elevation of SL levels in both cells and sera of infected mice. A significant increase in glycosphingolipid levels was induced early post SARS-CoV-2 infection, which was essential for viral replication. This elevation could be reversed by treatment with glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors. Levels of sphinganine, sphingosine, GA1, and GM3 were significantly increased in both cells and the murine model upon SARS-CoV-2 infection. The potential involvement of SLs in COVID-19 pathology is discussed.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 could be spread through hospital medication dispensed to patients: A prospective observational study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Nov 12;100(45):e27592. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027592. Our objective was to analyze in vitro the persistence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in the packaging material of the drugs dispensed to hospital wards. Additionally, to evaluate if the protection with a double plastic bag prevents the contamination of the medication dispensed to an intensive care unit (ICU).On the first part, different materials containing different drugs within an ICU were sampled to confirm the lack of contamination by SARS-CoV-2. The confirmation of the virus was performed using real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. As a control group, in the microbiology laboratory we inoculated the virus into the different surfaces containing the same drugs included in the first part. Samples were obtained with a sterile swab at 3, 6, 8, 10, 14, 21, and 30 days after inoculation and analyzed through real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.None of the studied materials containing the drugs within an ICU was contaminated by SARS-CoV-2. In the second part, SARS-CoV-2 was found in all surfaces for up to 30 days.The use of double-bag unit-dose system to deliver medication in a pandemic seems effective to prevent the potential transmission of SARS-CoV-2. A striking SARS-CoV-2 RNA stability of up to 30 days was found in the surfaces containing the drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Risk of Amputation is High in PAD Patients

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) patients face a high risk of limb amputation, according to the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. The ultimate aim of this study was to assess the link between long term risk of hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) and lower extremity minor and major amputation (LEA) in patients initiating sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) suffering from type 2 diabetes and PAD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthday.com

Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Ups Protection for Vaccinated

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with a lower risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Laith J....
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Impaired Glucose Regulation, SARS-CoV-2 Infections and Adverse COVID-19 Outcomes

Transl Res. 2021 Nov 8:S1931-5244(21)00265-6. doi: 10.1016/j.trsl.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. Impaired glucose regulation (IGR) is common world-wide, and is correlated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). However, no systematic reviews are available on the topic, and little is known about the strength of the evidence underlying published associations. The current systematic review identified consistent, reproducible associations but several limitations were observed including: i) a consistent lack of robust confounder adjustment for risk factors collected prior to infection; ii) lack of data on insulin resistance or glycemia measures (A1c or glucose; iii) few studies considering insulin resistance, glucose or A1c values in the clinically normal range as a predictor of SARS-CoV-2 risk; iv) few studies assessed the role of IGR as a risk factor for infection among initially uninfected samples; v) a paucity of population-based data considering SARS-CoV-2 as a risk factor for the onset of IGR. While diabetes status is a clear predictor of poor prognosis following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, causal conclusions are limited. It is uncertain whether interventions targeting dysglycemia to improve SARS-CoV-2 outcomes have potential to be effective, or if risk assessment should include biomarkers of diabetes risk (i.e., insulin and glucose or A1c) among diabetes-free individuals. Future studies with robust risk factor data collection, among population-based samples with pre-pandemic assessments will be important to inform these questions.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of FFP3 respirators for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection in healthcare workers

Elife. 2021 Nov 16;10:e71131. doi: 10.7554/eLife.71131. Online ahead of print. Background: Respiratory protective equipment recommended in the UK for healthcare workers (HCWs) caring for patients with COVID-19 comprises a fluid resistant surgical mask (FRSM), except in the context of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs). We previously demonstrated frequent pauci- and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection HCWs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, using a comprehensive PCR-based HCW screening programme (Rivett et al., 2020; Jones et al., 2020).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Conjunctivitis as a sign of persistent SARS-COV-2 infection? An observational study and report of late symptoms

Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Nov 11:11206721211056594. doi: 10.1177/11206721211056594. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate if symptomatic conjunctivitis during the recovery phase of the disease could be associated to a persistent presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract. Secondary end points were to analyze the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the conjunctiva of ocular symptomatic patients and to record the presence of ocular disturbances at this point of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impact of carcinoma in situ on survival of patients treated by adjuvant chemotherapy after cystectomy

Prog Urol. 2021 Oct 28:S1166-7087(21)00474-7. doi: 10.1016/j.purol.2021.09.010. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Factors predicting response to adjuvant chemotherapy (AC) are required to identify patients who will most benefit from it. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of carcinoma in situ (CIS) at radical cystectomy (RC) on recurrence free survival (RFS), cancer specific survival (CSS) and overall survival (OS) of patients treated by AC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Clinical and Infection Prevention Applications of SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping: An IDSA/ASM Consensus Review Document

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 3:ciab761. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab761. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2 emerged into a world of maturing pathogen genomics, with more than two million genomes sequenced at time of writing. The rise of more transmissible variants of concern that impact vaccine and therapeutic effectiveness has led to widespread interest in SARS-CoV-2 evolution. Clinicians are also eager to take advantage of the information provided by SARS-CoV-2 genotyping beyond surveillance purposes. Here, we review the potential role of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care. The review covers clinical use cases for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, methods of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, assay validation and regulatory requirements, clinical reporting for laboratories, as well as emerging issues in clinical SARS-CoV-2 sequencing. While clinical uses of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping are currently limited, rapid technological change along with a growing ability to interpret variants in real-time foretell a growing role for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care as continuing data emerge on vaccine and therapeutic efficacy.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NIH scientists identify mechanism that may influence infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Enzyme process alters spike protein function. November 5 2021 – Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

