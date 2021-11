ELY— The Timberwolves cruised through the first two rounds of the Section 7A volleyball playoffs this past week, as the team continued to show the skills that earned them top seed in the run-up to the state tourney. They were set to face off against South Ridge on Wednesday night in Hibbing as the Timberjay went to press. The winner of that game will head to the section championship on Saturday.

