Keystone spikers fall in PIAA playoff opener

Cuesta Women's Volleyball finally got to make-up their cancelled early season match with #5 Bakersfield, however, despite playing at home it could still be considered a road game. The Cougars had only 12 hours off after beating LA Mission in Sylmar the night before. The Renegades, who are now 16-1 on the year, came out swinging and took the first set, 25-16. Cuesta regrouped in the second set and matched their ranked foe point-for-point until Bakersfield broke the tie at 18-18 and reeled off seven of the next eight points to take control of the match, 25-19. The Renegades closed strong in the final set by winning 18 of the first 25 points en route to a 25-13 victory and a 3-0 sweep. Returning Freshman Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS) led the Cougars on both offense and defense against the Renegades. She posted team-highs with both seven kills and 10 digs. Freshmen Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) and Meredith Donovan (Templeton HS) each recorded six kills on the day.

