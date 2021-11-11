CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DEP and PennDOT Seek Volunteers to “Pick Up Pennsylvania” to Benefit Streams, Rivers, and Lakes

By Josh Walzak
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

​Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourage Pennsylvanians to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers, and lakes, now through November 30. Volunteer groups who participate in the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Jurors begin deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

(CNN) — Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A group of 18 jurors was in court for the entirety of the trial but six were dismissed by...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits and will have to pay damages, judge rules

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mcdonnell
The Hill

Jailed American journalist freed from Myanmar arrives in New York

American journalist Danny Fenster arrived in New York early Tuesday morning, hours after an international consortium helped secure his release from imprisonment in Myanmar, where he was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison. Fenster appeared in good spirits at a press conference held at John F. Kennedy International Airport,...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy