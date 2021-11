Fertilizer rate decisions have more potential impact on profits when soil test levels of a nutrient are deficient, because yield can be decreased by nutrient deficiency to an extent that offsets the savings of reduced fertilizer rates. This approach to fertilization is often called the “Sufficiency Approach”, where the rate applied is targeted to produce the highest return to fertilization in that season without regard to the impact on future seasons.

