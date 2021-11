Like many children, when Hayden Baligad was young, he aspired to be like his father. But unlike many fathers, Hayden’s worked as a Helicopter Search and Rescue Technician (HSART) for Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TX-TF1). Now, at 26 years of age, Hayden is ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, he, along with 33 others, completed the physical fitness evaluation as part of the application for the TX-TF1 HSART program. The HSART team, which currently consists of 21 members, has not accepted new technicians since 2016, and they only do so on an as-needed basis. The stakes are high, as 34 people are competing for only five openings.

12 DAYS AGO