Geo-Engineering: The Climate Change Solution COP26 Ignores

Welcome to Hubwonk, a podcast of Pioneer Institute a think tank in Boston. 2021 United nations climate change conference. The 26 conference of the parties also known as COP 26 is being held in Glasgow, Scotland between October 31st and November 12th leaders from around the world are meeting to coordinate policies to address the dangers of climate change. But policy choices are being largely based on the scientific findings compiled in the intergovernmental panel on climate change reports most recently released in August. This report was characterized by many leaders, such as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres as they quote code red for humanity, going on to say that the alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable. Greenhouse gas emissions are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk. But this the newest IPC report actually support such a dire outlet, or if political leaders possibly motivated by desire to catalyze action on climate policy badly missed characterize the IPCCs report findings and in so doing damage, their public credibility and the prospects for productive climate policy.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO