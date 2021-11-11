‘Project Homeless Connect’ seeking volunteers for this year’s event

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Project Homeless Connect, which brings together those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless and the programs and organizations that can help them, will be held on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue (southwest corner of Carey and MLK).

Additional volunteers are needed to help setup for the event on Tuesday, and during the event on Wednesday. Anyone interested in volunteering on either day is asked to sign up online at https://signup.com/go/UDWCWTy , or email Corina Marquez at corina@nevadahomelessalliance.org .

Donations of new or gently used clothing, and nonperishable food are also still needed. Donations may be dropped off at the Pearson Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday the 16th.

Project Homeless Connect will feature about 50 agencies and organizations that offer a variety of assistance services including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment. As many as 1,500 people are expected to attend, and about 250 volunteers are expected to help with the event.