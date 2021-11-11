CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitchen gadgets are not your friend

By Costa Magoulas
hometownnewsbrevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family thinks a kitchen gadget is a perfect gift for me on almost any occasion. I am sorry to tell you, Chefs really don’t like them. Come on, what am I supposed to do with a slicer, dicer, mincer? That’ why I have knives. And what about spoons? A potato...

