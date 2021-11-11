Navigating page errors

One of the most foundational elements of a successful marketing strategy is reaching your target audience – and this becomes extra challenging when you have a niche offering. The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) defines a niche B2B market as “a clearly defined segment of the market. It is about satisfying a specific customer need that is, in general, not covered by any major competitors.” Choosing a niche gives your business a competitive edge. If you try to launch your offering in a crowded product category or market, you’ll likely face an uphill battle against the established competition. Focusing on a niche helps you compete by homing in on a specific market or segment of the market.

