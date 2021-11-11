NBA results | Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO