CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA results | Wednesday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
SportsGrid

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let’s take a look at three players who can help...
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Timberwolves#The Brooklyn Nets#The Orlando Magic#Wizards#Rockets 104 Houston#Jalen Green#Bucks#Celtics 104#Raptors 88 Boston
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy