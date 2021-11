A long time coming! Seven years after adopting her daughter, Rosario Dawson clarified that the teenager’s name is Isabella and not Lola. “When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it,” the actress, 42, said on Parents magazine’s “We Are Family” podcast on Tuesday, November 9. “I was like, ‘I’m not correcting it because I don’t need everybody to know my kid’s name.’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO