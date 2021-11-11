DISNEY FAILS TO ENTERTAIN INVESTORS WITH Q4 PRINT

Disney shares are down 8% in heavy trading, extending a selloff that started yesterday after the media conglom posted weaker than expected earnings and streaming data for the September quarter. The dip in the shares, changing hands at about $161, is weighing on the broader market. Disney is one of only 30 highly selective, heavyweight stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so a big move like today’s has an impact, pulling the index lower. (The DJIA is off 80 points or 0.22%. The broader Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are all in positive territory.) Disney+ growth slowed for the...

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO