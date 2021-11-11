CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DISNEY FAILS TO ENTERTAIN INVESTORS WITH Q4 PRINT

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s movie and theme parks businesses continued to grow with the gradual reopening...

Variety

Disney Stock Slides Following Disappointing Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Disney’s streaming service Disney+ saw dramatically slower growth in the fiscal fourth quarter and added just 2.1 million paid subscribers for a total of 118.1 million. Though management warned of a slowdown in September, the figures were worse than investors had projected. The stock sank as much as 5% in the after-hours trading session on the announcement Wednesday evening.
STOCKS
wmleader.com

Disney+ hits a speed bump and investors nail sell button

Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations Wednesday, as the company’s fast-growing streaming service, Disney+, hit a speed bump. Shares of the Mouse House fell nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading on the news. Disney+, which is known for hits like “Hamilton,” “The Mandalorian” and “Mulan,” struggled with fierce competition...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney Shares Extend Losses; Investors Fret Over Streaming Growth As Disney+ Turns Two

Disney shares are down 8% in heavy trading, extending a selloff that started yesterday after the media conglom posted weaker than expected earnings and streaming data for the September quarter. The dip in the shares, changing hands at about $161, is weighing on the broader market. Disney is one of only 30 highly selective, heavyweight stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so a big move like today’s has an impact, pulling the index lower. (The DJIA is off 80 points or 0.22%. The broader Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are all in positive territory.) Disney+ growth slowed for the...
STOCKS
Radio Business Report

Disney’s Linear Networks Revenue Dips By 4% In Fiscal Q4

It’s a bit of a blemish for the Mouse House, and investors aren’t pleased. Linear Networks revenues at The Walt Disney Co. decreased 4% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, moving to $6.698 billion from $7.012 billion. At the same time, operating income decreased 11% to $1.6 billion. That’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Disney Fiscal Q4 Reaction: Wall Street Ignored Chapek’s Warning

Disney may have warned us, but its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results revealed Wednesday were worse than what investors expected. The media conglomerate missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines, earning 37 cents on an adjusted basis on revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter. More importantly, though a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Disney Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Recap

Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products revenue beat analysts' estimates, up 99.4% YOY. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to recover amid vaccine rollouts and the relaxation of restrictions. The segment's revenue grew for the second straight quarter after five consecutive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Advanced Television

Disney+ subs growth slows in Q4

The Walt Disney Company has reported earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2nd 2021. Full company revenue was as $18.53 billion (€16.17bn), whilst Disney+, its SVoD platform that has been a beacon throughout the pandemic, saw customer growth slow, but still added 2.1 million subscribers to reach a global total of 118.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Disney Stock Slumps On Slowing Disney+ Subscriber Growth, Weak Q4 Earnings

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the entertainment and media icon posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and disappointing additions to its Disney+ streaming service. Disney added 2.1 million new subscribers to its two-year old Disney+ over the three months ending on October...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Disney Tumbles 5% as Q4 Streaming User Growth Falls Short

Investing.com – Disney stock (NYSE: DIS ) traded 5% lower in Thursday’s premarket as user growth at its streaming service Disney+ cooled off more than anticipated, causing the company to miss both sales and earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter. Last year was a record for streaming services as...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Disney Q4 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Walt Disney (DIS) delivered disappointing Q4 2021 results characterized by earnings and revenue missing consensus estimates. The miss came despite the company making impressive strides in reopening the business in the aftermath of the pandemic. DIS shares fell 0.4% to close at $174.45 on November 10. Walt Disney is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Disney Stock Sags After Q4 Results Miss Wall Street Forecasts

Disney missed Wall Street forecasts in its fiscal fourth quarter amid a slowdown in streaming, despite a swing back to profit from the depths of the Covid-bedeviled 2020 quarter. The company’s stock slipped almost 5% in after-hours trading due to the report. It had fallen a fraction during the trading day to close at $174.53 and has now fallen into the red for 2021 to date. In 2020, despite the company’s theme park, movie studio and sports operations suffering major damage from Covid, the company’s shares managed a major rally. Disney’s total revenue in the quarter ending October 2 came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheWrap

Disney Stock Sinks After Q4 Earnings Miss

Disney was hammered on Wednesday by Wall Street following its fourth quarter earnings report, which missed on both earnings and revenue, as well as experienced a slowdown in streaming growth. The company reported revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter ending Sept 30, 2021, which represents its fiscal fourth quarter....
STOCKS
investing.com

Disney Q4 Earnings Preview: Slowing Streaming Subscriptions Weigh On Sentiment

Reports Q4 2021 earnings on Wednesday, Nov. 10, after the close. It’s been getting tough for the world’s largest entertainment company to impress investors. This year, despite the reopening of its theme parks and movie theaters after the pandemic-triggered closures in 2020, shares of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ) have been underperforming.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Walt Disney Results Miss in Q4 as Disney+ Subscriber Growth Falls Short

Investing.com - Walt Disney reported Wednesday fiscal fourth-quarter results that missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines as Disney+ subscriber growth fell short of expectations. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) lost 2.88% in after-hours trading following the report. Walt Disney announced earnings per share of 37 cents on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Should you buy Disney stock ahead of Q4 earnings?

The Walt Disney stock price has wavered in the past few weeks. The stock could see some volatility in extended hours on Thursday. We explain what to expect after the company releases its quarterly results. The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock price has been in a narrow range in the...
STOCKS
thestreamable.com

Disney+ Adds 2.1M Subscribers to Surpass 118 Million in Q4 2021

In Disney’s Q4 Earnings Release, the company reported they had 118.1 million subscribers as of the beginning of October, up just 2.1 million subscribers from last quarter. It’s the slowest growth since Disney+ launched two years ago. Despite the slowing of growth, the company has made tremendous strides. Last year,...
MOVIES
Benzinga

SmileDirectClub Fails To Give Investors Any Reason To Smile

SmileDirectClub Inc’s (NASDAQ:SDC) stock plummeted after the company reported its third-quarter revenue at $137.68 million, down 18.3% year-on-year, missing the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. BofA on SmileDirectClub: Analyst Michael Ryskin of BofA Securities maintained an Underperform rating, while reducing the price target from $6 to $5. “Across most line...
MARKETS
cityindex.co.uk

Disney Q4 preview: Where next for the Disney share price?

Disney will publish fourth quarter and full year earnings after US markets close on Wednesday November 10. Disney Q4 earnings preview: what to expect from the results. As has been the case for much of this year, Disney’s fourth quarter earnings will be a tale of two halves. The first has seen its streaming services rapidly grow as people consume more entertainment at home, while the second has seen its sprawling empire of theme parks, cruises and stores suffer thanks to restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

