As Veterans Day nears, YMCA of Washington County is inviting residents to step up for a national cause this Saturday. The Y is partnering with the South East Iowa Ruckers recreation group to host the CHAD 1000X workout challenge at the Washington, Kalona, and Wellman branches. Residents are challenged to do 1,000 box step ups with options of carrying weight to your preference. There is no fee to participate, though the public is encouraged to register online for the event which raises funds and awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Washington YMCA Branch Director Teri Hartzler shares why they are hosting this event, “We feel that this is a very important cause. We’re here for everybody at the Y and when we were presented this opportunity to participate we were very excited to do so because we’re here to work with other groups and promote wellness everywhere.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO